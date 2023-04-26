Australian leader to host Biden, Kishida, Modi at May summit

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Wednesday that he will host President Joe Biden, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for a security summit next month. The Quad Leaders’ Summit will be held for the first time in Australia on May 24 at the Sydney Opera House. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will also attend. Albanese attended a summit in Tokyo just hours after being sworn in as Prime Minister following last year’s elections. We will talk about the global economic environment, which we know is under pressure due to global inflationary pressures, said Albanese. We are living in a more insecure world, with strategic competition in our region, and the ongoing impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Albanese added. The Quad partners were deeply invested in the Indo-Pacific’s success. He stated that the Quad was committed to promoting an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific that respects sovereignty and ensures security and growth for all.