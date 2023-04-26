Kerala to teach topics omitted by Centre, from NCERT textbooks; To roll out supplementary textbook

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala curriculum steering committee has decided to roll out a supplementary textbook incorporating all portions excluded by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) from Higher Secondary classes. The move from the state government came days after NCERT excluded chapters on the Mughal Empire, Darwin’s evolution theory and others from textbooks of classes XI and XII syllabuses.

A meeting held on Tuesday agreed to release the supplementary textbooks prepared by SCERT (State Council of Educational Research and Training) by incorporating portions omitted by NCERT. The supplementary textbooks would be released alongside the main course books. SCERT will conduct a workshop to select topics and restructure and refine lessons to avoid copyright issues.