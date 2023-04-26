Know how to check about Aadhaar Bank link status online

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

As per the Prevention of Money-laundering (Maintenance of Records) Third Amendment Rules, 2019, if you wish to receive any benefit or subsidy under any scheme notified under section 7 of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, it is mandatory to submit Aadhaar number to the banking service provider.

Know hot check online the Aadhaar-Bank account status:

Visit the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India at https://uidai.gov.in/.

Click on the ‘My Aadhaar’ tab and select ‘Aadhaar Services’ from the drop-down menu.

Under the ‘Aadhaar Services’ section, click on ‘Check Aadhaar & Bank Account Linking Status’.

You will be directed to a new page where you need to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the security code displayed on the screen.

Click on ‘Send OTP’ and enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Once you enter the OTP, click on ‘Login’ and you will be able to view the status of your Aadhaar and bank account linking.

One can also check their Aadhaar and bank account linking status by logging into their net banking account or by visiting bank branch.

Visit your bank’s official website or visit the nearest bank branch.

Provide your Aadhaar number and PAN card details to the bank.

Fill out the form for Aadhaar linking.

The bank will verify your Aadhaar details with UIDAI and link your Aadhaar with your bank account.