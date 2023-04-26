Know how to practice safe ‘sexting’ and its 7 basic rules

Sexting is a big part of one’s love life. As per studies, one in five adults, who, of course, use smartphones, practises it. Sexting is nothing but sending, receiving, or forwarding sexually explicit messages, photographs, or images, primarily between mobile phones, of oneself to others.

Sexting is an important mode of connection. ‘XOXO’ (hugs and kisses), ‘French’ (French kiss), ‘IWSN’ (I want sex now), ‘<3’ (heart), and ‘LOML’ (love of my life) – these are some of the terms used by couples.

Here are some cardinal rules of ‘sexting’:

1) Avoid WhatsApp: You should avoid SMSing or using platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook chats to exchange nudes. Apps that have encrypted chats, self-destructing messages, and screenshot blocking should be used. It is safest to avoid sending nudes.

2) Hide identifiable features: While some apps allow you to blur your face, there are apps that can reverse the blurring. So be it your face, tattoos, or birthmarks, avoid sending identifiable features.

3) Delete pictures, NO screenshots: Do not take screenshots or save pictures of your partner without their consent.

Also Read: Everything you need to know about ‘dry humping

4) Delete Metadata: Even if your picture has no identifiable features, a phone’s metadata stores information like the date, time, and location where the picture was taken. Use photo editor apps to strip away this data.

5) Timing is key: Exercise restraint from time to time.

6) Respect the ‘curfew’: Text messaging someone very late can be considered a late-night booty call.

7) Avoid ambiguity: It is very easy to misunderstand text messages.