Mobile phone explodes in hand; 8-yr-old girl dies in Thrissur

Thrissur: An eight-year-old girl died when the mobile phone she was using allegedly exploded in Thrissur, the police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the deceased identified as Adithya Sree, daughter of Ashok Kumar, died on Monday night.

‘The incident happened Monday night around 10 pm near Thiruvilwamala in Thrissur district’, officials said. ‘The girl was a class-III student of Christ New Life School’, they added. ;Adithya Sree daughter of Ashok Kumar died after the mobile phone on which she was watching a video exploded on Monday night’, they said.

According to Pazhayannur police, they have registered a case under Kerala Police Act, 174 and have started an enquiry into the matter. ‘It was a three-year-old RedMi phone which exploded killing the child. A forensic examination will also be conducted’, the police added.