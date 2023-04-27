19 Keralites evacuated from Sudan arrive at New Delhi

On Wednesday, the first group of Malayalis stranded in the war-torn Sudan arrived in New Delhi. On a flight on Wednesday night, 19 Malayalis in total were transported from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Delhi. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan to coordinate rescue efforts, the first trip to evacuate Indians from the African country began. Five members of a family from Kakkanad, Ernakulam, are among the returnees. They are Thomas Varghese, Sheelamma Thomas, their daughter Sherin Thomas, Biji Alappat, Sheron Alappat, Michelle Alappat, Rochal Alappat, Daniel Alappat, and Idukki Kallar native Jayesh Venugopal. The state government announced that it would pay for the returnees’ transportation home. At night, the aircraft touched down at Indira Gandhi International Airport. At Kerala House, a control room has been established: 011 23747079