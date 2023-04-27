Dr. Ciza’s pension and retirement benefits withheld by government in an act of vengeance.

The LDF Government in Kerala has allegedly withheld pension and other benefits from Dr. Ciza Thomas after her retirement, which some view as an act of revenge. Dr. Ciza was appointed as the interim Vice Chancellor of the Kerala Technological University by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, ignoring the recommendation of the state authorities. Despite retiring on March 31, she has not received her salary for the month before her retirement, as well as pension and other benefits such as gratuity.

The government issued a show cause notice to Dr. Ciza before her retirement, accusing her of handling files ‘irresponsibly.’ Furthermore, there was an attempt to suspend her, but it was not successful. Dr. Ciza was appointed as the VC by the Governor, who was in the midst of a conflict with the ruling front. However, the Governor appears to have abandoned her, and he now makes appointments to temporary VC posts in universities after consulting with the government.

Dr. Ciza was appointed as the interim VC while holding the post of Senior Joint Director of the Technical Education Department. She was later transferred to the Principal of Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, but the authorities did not provide her with a written order, relieving her from the Directorate.

Dr. Ciza is now left in a situation where she will have to approach the court for justice since the government continues to target her even after her retirement.