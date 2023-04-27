Fatal incident in Kollam as young person dies after falling off moving train.

On Wednesday morning, Anand Krishnan, a 36-year-old man from Thiruvananthapuram, met with a fatal accident on the Malabar Express en route to Kannur. Reports state that Anand accidentally fell from the train door while brushing his teeth. The incident occurred near West Kallada Thalayinakkavu railway gate at around 7.30 am on Wednesday. According to railway officials, Anand fell from the moving train when one of the doors hit him in the strong wind.

Anand was traveling with his wife and child to their house in Kannur when the tragedy struck. The deceased’s body was taken to his hometown in Thiruvananthapuram on the same day. The last rites of Anand will be performed on Thursday.

Anand Krishnan was the second son of Puthenveetil Krishnan and Ambili in Nedumangad. He had been residing in Kannur for the past 17 years. Anand is survived by his wife Anjuna and son Athmadev.