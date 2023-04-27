India will set up 157 additional government nursing colleges

Over the next two years, India will establish 157 additional government nursing colleges in 27 states and union territories at a cost of Rs. 1,570 crores in co-location with existing medical colleges, announced Union Health Minister Mandsukh Mandaviya on Wednesday. He made the announcement following a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, which was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Every year, approximately 15,700 nursing graduates will be added as a result of this step. The health minister stated that each nursing college would receive Rs.10 crore in financial assistance.

The initiative is also part of the national mandate for Universal Health Care (UHC) and will contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Reforms to the regulatory structure for nursing education are also being considered to meet the sector’s emerging needs, according to a statement issued by the Union Health Ministry. The government intends to complete the project within the next two years and has established detailed timelines for each stage of planning and execution.