Kim Kardashian reveals she would be just as happy being an attorney full time

Kim Kardashian spoke at the TIME100 Summit and shared her thoughts on her future in the criminal justice reform movement. When asked if she would consider a life without being in the spotlight, she responded that she would be just as happy being an attorney full time. She said that her journey in criminal justice reform has opened her eyes and hopes that her efforts in the movement will be her life’s most meaningful work.

She is not yet officially a lawyer, but she hopes to become one soon. She shared that her reform work began in October 2017 when she learned about the case of Alice Marie Johnson, who had been in prison since 1996. Kim dedicated her time to freeing Johnson and even met with former President Donald Trump on the matter. Trump commuted Johnson’s sentence in 2018, and since then, Kim has gone on to advocate for the release of several other convicts.

Kim also revealed that she had passed the first-year law students’ exam in December 2021 after several previous failed attempts. She had first revealed that she was studying law inspired by her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., who was OJ Simpson’s attorney in the 1995 murder trial of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.

She shared that her reform work gets overwhelming as there is so much to be done. She recently brought her sister, Khloe Kardashian, to a prison for the first time, which was eye-opening for her. Kim hopes that her work in criminal justice reform will continue to make a difference, and she jokingly told her mom, who is her manager, that she is retiring as Kim K. and will become an attorney full time.