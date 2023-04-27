Know how stress and anxiety hinder sexual drive and performance

Anxiety can be described as feelings of worry, nervousness or unease about something with an uncertain outcome. Anxiety is the most common mental health condition.

Stress and anxiety may cause your sex drive to dip. Stress can exacerbate your sexual health, from decreased libido to difficulty achieving or maintaining an erection. In some cases, stress can even lead to strains in a relationship when not handled correctly.

Due to stress, your body prioritizes the most important functions for survival, such as blood flow and heart rate. The importance and running of other non-essential functions, like sex, diminishes for the body. Chronic stress can also increase the production of the hormone cortisol, which can lower your libido. For women, this hormone can also mess up their menstrual cycle. If that was not enough, stress can also make it harder to orgasm and can prevent climaxing.