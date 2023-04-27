Mock drill today ahead of Arikomban’s capture in 2 days

The rogue wild tusker Arikomban, which has caused unrest in the Idukki district for months, is set to be captured on Thursday or Friday. The Forest Department has already begun the process, with a task force and a team led by tranquilisation expert Dr Arun Zachariah heading to Chinnakanal. A mock drill will be conducted at Cement Palam at 2 pm on Thursday. Forest watchers and other personnel have been instructed to prepare for the mission, which may be prolonged for a day or two if there is heavy rainfall.

The plan is to capture and relocate Arikomban. The expert committee appointed by the Kerala High Court has reportedly made a final decision on the relocation location, but they have not revealed it. Seven places, including the Periyar Tiger Reserve in Idukki, Parambikulam, Neyyar, or Kotur Elephant Rehabilitation Center in Thiruvananthapuram, are currently under consideration.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has given permission to tranquilise Arikomban, and Forest Minister AK Saseendran has visited the Chief Minister seeking permission for the same. The Minister stated that a final decision will be taken as soon as the expert committee report is received.

Arikomban has been causing chaos in the Chinnakanal region, regularly attacking ration shops and houses in search of rice (ari).