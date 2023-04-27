Mother and a stepfather in Texas arrested for forcibly tying down their two children and tattooing them

A couple in Texas, consisting of the mother, Megan Mae Farr, aged 27, and her stepfather, Gunner Farr, aged 23, were arrested for tying down their two children and tattooing them against their will. According to the arrest affidavit obtained by KTRE TV station on April 25th, the parents tied their children, aged nine and five, and forcibly tattooed them. One of the children was given a tattoo on their foot, while the other was tattooed on their shoulder.

Megan Farr was charged with two counts of injury to a child and unlawful restraint, while Gunner Farr was charged with one count of unlawful restraint and one count of injury to a child. The bond amount for both parents totaled $35,000.

The parents covered their children’s eyes with a rag and covered their mouths with tape while tying them down with a rope. The affidavit revealed that the parents attempted to conceal the tattoos by cutting, scraping, and scrubbing the inked areas and rubbing them with lemon juice.

Child Protective Services (CPS) got involved in the case and discovered the tattoos while the children were in their custody. The biological father and stepmother saw the tattoos on the children and reported the incident to CPS after Megan laughed off the issue.

The children are currently in the custody of CPS, and forensic interviews were conducted with them, which revealed important details for the investigation. The investigators received a tattoo kit that was turned in by someone who claimed that it was loaned to Gunner to perform tattoos, not knowing that they were going to be used on a child.