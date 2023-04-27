Rescue operation ongoing for guest worker trapped in 15ft firepit in Kochi

A shocking incident occurred at the Universal Plywood factory in Kochi, where a guest worker, Nazeer (23), fell into a 15-feet-deep fire pit on Thursday morning. Efforts are currently underway to rescue him from the pit. The details of the accident are still unclear, but it is being reported that the pit was used for disposing of waste from the factory.

As per the report from Manorama News, the incident took place around 7 am. The authorities are trying their best to rescue the worker as soon as possible. This accident is a stark reminder of the importance of safety measures in the workplace.