Transport Minister: Allegations Won’t Stop AI Project

According to Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju, allegations against the AI surveillance project under the Safe Kerala initiative cannot halt the project. Raju clarified that the AI camera trial had concluded over eight months ago and that a Vigilance probe against a transport department official was initiated only last month. He emphasized that the project would not be halted for the completion of the probe or any other inquiries.

Raju also disclosed that the State government was considering allowing a family of three, including a child, on a two-wheeler, and that the government would discuss the matter with the Centre.

Recently, the Kerala government initiated an investigation into allegations of corruption surrounding Keltron over the installation of 726 AI cameras in the state under the Safe Kerala project. The announcement came following opposition Congress’s accusations of irregularities and corruption in the camera procurement and installation.

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan contended that the Vigilance probe was not on the AI camera issue but against the allegedly corrupt activities of a transport department official. Since Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Safe Kerala project last week, the Congress has been vocal about its opposition to the initiative and alleged that there were irregularities and corruption involved in awarding the contracts.