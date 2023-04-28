Arikomban still untraceable, task force expects delay in mission

Efforts to capture rogue tusker Arikomban by the forest department have been delayed once again, as the task force has failed to trace the elephant. However, the task force did spot another elephant nicknamed Chakkakomban along with a herd of elephants at Cement Palam area. The task force, led by expert in tranquillization, Dr Arun Zachairah, along with Kumki elephants, arrived at Cement Palam at 6.20 AM to complete the mission. The forest department’s plan was to tranquilize and relocate the tusker from Chinnakanal within 4 hours. However, as the efforts to tranquilize the tusker from Cement Palam failed, the task force moved to 301 colony but was unsuccessful in driving away the herd of elephants by bursting crackers.

‘If the tusker is not captured on Friday, the mission will continue on Saturday,’ said DFO N Rajesh, talking to Manorama News. Meanwhile, Kottayam Circle CCF RS Arun expressed hope to capture the tusker on Friday itself but noted that the climate and the elephant’s position after tranquilization will play a major role in the mission. He added that if there is any crisis, the mission will be postponed. The area has been imposed with Section 144 to ensure the safety of the public.

The Kerala High Court has given clear directions on the translocation of the tusker in its order on April 5. According to the court’s order, Kottayam high range circle forest chief conservator RS Arun, Chief Veterinary officer Dr Arun Zachariah, and Munnar Divisonal Forest Officer Ramesh Bishnoy must take responsibility for capturing and translocating the elephant. The trio must be in the task force while executing the mission.

