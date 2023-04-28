Internet services shut in Churachandpur, Manipur as prohibitory orders imposed amidst unrest.

Following the recent violence that took place in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, the district authority has clamped a prohibitory order and suspended mobile internet services in the area ahead of Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s visit. The violent incident reportedly involved an unruly mob vandalizing and setting fire to an open gym facility that was scheduled to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister. In response to a report from the Superintendent of Police, the District Magistrate of Churachandpur imposed a prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC, citing the possibility of breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquillity. However, the order would not apply to government agencies involved in law and order enforcement and essential services, as well as the public attending the gym’s inauguration and a public meeting at Sadbhavana Mandap.

The state Home department has also issued an order suspending mobile internet services in Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts for the next five days to prevent any disturbance to peace and order. According to the department, social media has become a handy tool for rumor mongers and could be used to invite the public, leading to serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the area.

Meanwhile, an Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum called for a total Churachandpur shutdown from 8 am to 4 pm. The Forum claimed that despite submitting memorandums to the government protesting an ongoing eviction drive to clear reserved forested areas of farmers and other tribal settlers, ‘the government has shown no sign of willingness or sincerity in addressing the plight of the people.’ The violent incident on Thursday night resulted in damage to the venue where the Chief Minister was scheduled to attend a program at New Lamka in Churachandpur district. The newly set-up open gym at PT Sports complex was also partially torched by the agitated mobs.