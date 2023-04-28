Make delicious coconut chutney without a mixer – easy recipe!

Coconut chutney is an essential accompaniment to dosas and idlis, as well as rice and gruel. Despite its spiciness, this chutney can be prepared without the need for a mixer. The following is a simple recipe for making it.

Ingredients

½ coconut

10 shallots

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp cumin seeds

4 sprigs of curry leaves

2 tsp tamarind

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp oil

½ tsp mustard seeds

2 dried chillies

Preparation

Take grated coconut, chopped shallots, chilli powder, salt, tamarind, cumin, and curry leaves in a bowl.

Mix everything well using your fingers, using the moisture from the grated coconut and the extracts from the shallots to bind everything together.

Heat oil in a pan.

Splutter mustard seeds, dried chillies, and curry leaves in the oil.

Add the coconut mixture to the pan.

Cook for 2 minutes on low flame.

Your easy coconut chutney is ready!