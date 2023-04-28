Make delicious coconut chutney without a mixer – easy recipe!

Coconut chutney is an essential accompaniment to dosas and idlis, as well as rice and gruel. Despite its spiciness, this chutney can be prepared without the need for a mixer. The following is a simple recipe for making it.
Ingredients
½ coconut
10 shallots
1 tsp chilli powder
1 tsp cumin seeds
4 sprigs of curry leaves
2 tsp tamarind
1 tsp salt
1 tbsp oil
½ tsp mustard seeds
2 dried chillies
Preparation
Take grated coconut, chopped shallots, chilli powder, salt, tamarind, cumin, and curry leaves in a bowl.
Mix everything well using your fingers, using the moisture from the grated coconut and the extracts from the shallots to bind everything together.
Heat oil in a pan.
Splutter mustard seeds, dried chillies, and curry leaves in the oil.
Add the coconut mixture to the pan.
Cook for 2 minutes on low flame.
Your easy coconut chutney is ready!
