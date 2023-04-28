Separate cyber operations wing to be established by Indian Army

The Indian Army has chosen to establish a new wing to handle cyber operations in an effort to improve operational capabilities and incorporate new technologies. It also intends to build infrastructure so that the Army can test bed a range of specialized tech-enabled equipment. The choices were made during the most recent Army Commanders Conference (ACC), a 5-day event that began on April 17 and was organized for the first time using a hybrid model. The forum reviewed the need to protect the networks and decided to operationalize Command Cyber Operations and Support Wings (CCOSW) in the near future, the Army said in a statement on Thursday. With rapid migration towards net centricity, which entails an increased reliance on modern communication systems, the forum reviewed the requirement to safeguard the networks, the Army said in a statement on Thursday. The choice is supported by the statement that our adversaries development of cyberwarfare capabilities has made this domain more competitive and contested than ever before. The Army Commanders also decided to designate Lead Directorates and ‘Test Bed’ Formations to develop optimal employment philosophies and scaling to facilitate better exploitation across the Army in order to increase the capabilities of the forces through the acquisition of niche technologies and equipment. The choice is supported by the statement that our adversaries development of cyberwarfare capabilities has made this domain more competitive and contested than ever before. The Army Commanders also decided to designate Lead Directorates and ‘Test Bed’ Formations to develop optimal employment philosophies and scaling to facilitate better exploitation across the Army in order to increase the capabilities of the forces through the acquisition of niche technologies and equipment.