Honor launches new tablet: Details

Mumbai: Honor launched its new tablet named ‘Honor Pad V8’ in China. The 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage variant of Honor Pad V8 is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,200) and the 8GB + 256GB configuration is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,400). It is sold in Dawn Blue and Morning Glow Gold (translated from Chinese) colours.

The new tablet is equipped with an 11-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It packs a 7,250mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.

The tablet comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera, as well as a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It sports a quad-speaker with Micron-sized Polymer Bass materials. The Honor Pad V8 offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity options, along with a USB Type-C port.