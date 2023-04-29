Indian Army commissions five women officers to its Regiment of Artillery in a historic first

The Indian Army has commissioned five women officers to its Regiment of Artillery, marking the first time women have been commissioned into this arm of the Indian Army. The Regiment of Artillery is the second-largest operational arm of the Indian Army and is known for its formidable firepower, including missiles, guns, mortars, rocket launchers, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The five women officers, Lt. Mehak Saini, Lt. Aditi Yadav, Lt. Sakshi Dubey, Lt. Pious Mudgil, and Lt. Akanksha, completed their training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai and will now join various artillery units where they will receive the necessary training and experience to operate Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Rocket (SATA) and other equipment under challenging conditions.

The Indian Army has stated that the five women officers will have the same opportunities and challenges as their male counterparts, and they will be assigned to artillery units stationed near China’s borders and in challenging locations close to Pakistan’s border.

The commissioning of women officers into the Regiment of Artillery is seen as a significant milestone in the Indian Army’s development. The decision to commission female officers into artillery units was made public by Gen Manoj Pande, the Chief of Army Staff, in January, and the government later approved the proposal.

During the commissioning ceremony, the five women officers took the oath of allegiance to the constitution and received their rank insignia. The event was attended by senior military leaders, including Lt. Gen. Adosh Kumar, Colonel Commandant, and Director General of Artillery (Designate), as well as dignitaries and the newly commissioned officers’ families.

The Indian Army noted that the occasion was a significant turning point for the women officers who have been breaking barriers to serve their country with valour and distinction.