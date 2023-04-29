Infinix launches new budget smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Infinix has launched its latest budget smartphone named ‘Smart 7 HD’ in the Indian market. The device will be available on Flipkart in 4 colours—Ink Black, Silk Blue, Jade White, and Green Apple—from May 4. The introductory price is set at Rs. 5999, but SBI cardholders can avail of a limited period discount of Rs 600.

The new smartphone features a large 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery as well as a water-drop notch, which houses the selfie camera.

Also Read: These lifestyle changes will help you to have good sleep

The handset is powered by an octa-core chipset and equipped with 2GB of RAM (which can be extended by enabling the virtual RAM feature) and 64GB of internal storage. The Smart 7 HD runs on Android 12 (Go Edition) with XOS 12 on top.

The phone comes with a dual-camera setup, including an 8MP primary camera and a secondary AI lens, along with a 5MP front-facing selfie shooter.