Kerala CM cancels UAE visit after Centre denies permission: Report

Dubai: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s scheduled visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been cancelled, reports said. The four-day trip was postponed as the union govt reportedly denied permission for the visit.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan was set to fly to Abu Dhabi on May 7 on the UAE government’s special invitation to take part in an investment meet and other events organised by various organisations. The chief minister was supposed to be accompanied by Industries Minister P Rajeev and Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas.

Meanwhile, Vijayan on Friday held talks with the ambassadors of UAE and Vietnam at the Kerala House in New Delhi aiming to improve their ties with Kerala.