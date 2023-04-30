Army appoints five women officers in artillery regiment

On Saturday, the first five women officers in the Regiment of Artillery were commissioned during the passing out parade at Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai. Lieutenant Rekha Singh, Lt. Mehak Saini, Lt. Aditi Yadav, Lt. Sakshi Dubey and Lt. Pious Mudgil are the female officers who joined the Regiment of Artillery. The female officers will be assigned to various artillery units, where they will receive the necessary training and experience to operate SATA (Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Rocket) and other equipment in adverse conditions. Three of the five female officers are assigned to forces stationed near northern borders, while the other two are sent to troubled areas in the Western Theatre.

According to the Army, the five Women Officers (WOs) who are being commissioned will have access to the same chances and challenges as their male counterparts. Along with the WOs, 19 additional men were commissioned into the regiment. At the commissioning ceremony the young women cadets took the oath of allegiance to the constitution and received their rank insignia.