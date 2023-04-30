High-security jail with a capacity of 300 inmates set to open in Punjab

A high-security jail worth Rs 100 crore will be built in Punjab to house feared terrorists and gangsters. The jail will have separate cells for each of the more than 300 inmates. This will be one of six such jails built throughout the country. The state government has identified approximately 50 acres of land in the Ludhiana district, far from urban areas, for the jail complex. According to an anonymous official, the jail will house around 300 high-security prisoners and will cost around Rs 100 crore to build. It will be a project funded by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Aside from separate cells, the latest CCTV equipment will aid in the monitoring of inmates’ movements both within the jail complex and within their cells. The complex will also be outfitted with mobile jammers to prevent any calls from being made, as well as other advanced equipment such as body and luggage scanners to check inmates, jail personnel and visitors entering the jail. No one will be able to move freely without access because all entry and exit points inside and outside the jail will be equipped with a biometric locking system for staff movement. According to sources, highly skilled and trained dogs will be deployed in the jail for added security. According to sources, such high-security jails are being proposed in six states across the country, including Punjab, Delhi, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.