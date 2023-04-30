IPL 2023: In a last-ball thriller match, Punjab Kings defeat Chennai Super Kings by 4 wickets

Chennai: Hard-hitting knocks from Prabhsimran Singh and Liam Livingstone powered Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a four-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. With this win, PBKS is in the fifth spot in the table with five wins and four wins, a total of 10 points. CSK also has a similar win-loss record, but a superior net-run-rate keeps them at the fourth spot.

Electing to bat, Devon Conway smashed 16 fours and a six during his 52-ball unbeaten 92, before MS Dhoni (13 not out) slammed two sixes off the last two balls of the innings to take CSK to 200 for 4. For CSK, Tushar Deshpande (3/49) was the pick of the bowlers while Ravindra Jadeja returned figures of 2/32.

In the chase of 201 runs, PBKS started off really well. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh attacked the CSK bowlers right from the start. Akash Singh, notably was hit for 14 runs in the third over, including a four and six from Dhawan. Punjab Kings crossed the target on the last ball, reaching 201 for 6 in 20 overs. Opener Prabhsimran Singh top-scored for PBKS with 42 off 24 balls while Liam Livingstone made 40. Arshdeep, Curran, Chahar and Raza took a wicket each for PBKS.

Brief Scores: CSK: 200/4 (Devon Conway 92*, Ruturaj Gaikwad 37, Sikandar Raza 1/31) lost to PBKS: 201/6 (Prabhsimran Singh 42, Liam Livingstone 40, Tushar Deshpande 3/49).