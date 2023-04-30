IRCTC to operate two Bharat Gaurav Tourist trains: Details

New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) will operate two Bharat Gaurav tourist trains from Madhya Pradesh. These trains were announced as part of ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ and ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiatives of the Union government.

The first train will begin its journey from Indore on May 16. It will for Puri-Gangasagar. Passengers can boar and deboard at Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Rani Kamalapati, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni and Anuppur stations. The 9 nights and 10 days tour will cover Gangasagar, Kolkata, Vaidyanath, Varanasi and Ayodhya.

The trip will cost a passenger Rs 17,600. The train will have 11 LSB non-AC coaches and a total of 780 passengers can travel in this. About 450 people have already made bookings for this trip. A total of will be available for them.

The second train will leave from Indore on May 29. The trip named ‘Tirupati Dakshin Darshan Yatra’ will cover Kanyakumari, Madurai, Rameshwaram, Tirupati and Trivandrum. Passengers can board and deboard at Dewas, Ujjain, Shujalpur, Rani Kamalapati, Itarsi, Betul and Nagpur stations.

The 9 nights and 10 days will cost Rs 18,700 per person. So far 150 people have made bookings in this.