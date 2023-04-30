Jack Dorsey slams Elon Musk, suggests he should’ve declined Twitter deal instead

Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, recently criticized Elon Musk’s leadership of the microblogging site, stating that the tech billionaire has not proven to be the platform’s ideal steward. Dorsey made the comments in a series of reply posts on Bluesky, a potential Twitter rival that he helped to start. Responding to a question from a Bluesky user about whether he felt that Musk was the ‘best possible steward,’ Dorsey said,’ No. Nor do I think he acted right after realizing his timing was bad. Nor do I think the board should have forced the sale. It all went south.’

In another post, Dorsey suggested that Musk should have walked away by paying $1 billion to the board. ‘If Elon or anyone wanted to buy the company, all they had to do was name a price that the board felt was better than what the company could do independently. This is true for every public company. Was I optimistic? Yes. Did I have final say? No. I think he should have walked away and paid the $1b,’ he stated.

Dorsey’s comments mark a change in his stance on Musk’s leadership of Twitter. In 2022, he had tweeted that ‘Elon is the singular solution I trust’ to run Twitter, if it had to be a company at all. However, it seems that Dorsey now believes that Musk should have declined to buy Twitter. When a user on Bluesky commented that ‘It’s pretty sad how it all went down,’ Dorsey simply replied, ‘Yes.’

Overall, Dorsey’s criticisms suggest that he is not pleased with how Twitter has been run under Musk’s leadership. However, he remains optimistic about the potential of alternative platforms like Bluesky to address the problems that have arisen with Twitter’s ownership and management.