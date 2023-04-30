Nine people killed in Punjab due to gas leak

A gas leak in Giaspura area of Ludhiana in Punjab has resulted in the death of nine people and 11 others have been taken ill. The source of the leakage and the type of gas involved have yet to be determined, according to police.

The area has been sealed off and emergency teams including a medical team, the National Disaster Response Force, a fire brigade, and an ambulance have been deployed to the site. Local residents are being evacuated from the area, and the cause of the tragedy is still unknown.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu confirmed the deaths and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina expressed condolences, stating, ‘It is yet to be ascertained what led to the tragedy.’