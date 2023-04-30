Rahul Gandhi’s Defamation Case; Next hearing on May 2

On Saturday, the Gujarat High Court said it will hear Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s appeal against the Surat Sessions Court’s decision to deny a stay of his conviction in a criminal defamation case stemming from his statement about the Modi surname on May 2. Gandhi’s counsel, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, argued that there are compelling reasons for the Congress leader to seek a stay of execution, and that failure to do so will have irreversible and irreparable consequences. Singhvi, a senior advocate, argued in court that the current case does not concern the average citizen, but rather a legislator, and that if a stay of execution is not granted at this time and the conviction is not reversed on appeal, it will be impossible to recoup the losses caused by any law or judgement.