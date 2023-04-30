Renowned historian Ranajit Guha passes away at the age of 100.

On Friday, renowned historian Ranajit Guha passed away at the age of 100 due to old age-related ailments at his residence in Austria, leaving behind his wife Mechthild. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences and spoke highly of Guha’s impact on the field of history.

According to Ms Banerjee, Guha played a significant role in motivating young historians to study the subaltern society. She mentioned that he taught in several places around the world and has numerous disciples and admirers.

Guha was born on May 23, 1923, in Barisal, present-day Bangladesh. His family later moved to Kolkata, where he studied at a local school and completed his post-graduation in History from Calcutta University. He went on to teach at various institutions, including the Australian National University, from which he retired in 1988.

Guha was the author of several notable books, including ‘Elementary Aspects of Peasant Insurgency in Colonial India’. Chief Minister Banerjee mourned his passing, saying, ‘The world of knowledge suffered a great loss in the death of Ranajit Guha.’ She extended her deepest condolences to his loved ones.