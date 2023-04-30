Salman Khan prioritizes women’s comfort with film set dress code approach.

Salman Khan has recently spoken about his approach to dress code on film sets, specifically in regard to women’s clothing. During an interview, he pointed out that the issue lies with men and how they perceive women’s bodies as ‘precious’. He stated, ‘aurato ki jo bodies hai hai woh kahi zada precious hai. Toh woh jitni dhaki huyi hongi mujhe lagta hai ki better hai’ (women’s bodies are much more precious, so the more covered they are, the better).

One of Salman’s co-stars, Palak Tiwari, revealed that the actor had set a rule for women’s dressing on the set of his movie ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. Tiwari stated that Salman had said, ‘all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’.’ However, during the interview, the host accused Salman of having a ‘double standard’ to which he denied and said, ‘Jab aap ek decent picture banate ho toh sab jaake dekhte hai pure parivaar ke saath. Koi double standard nahi hai’ (When you make a decent movie, the whole family goes to watch it. There is no double standard).

Salman emphasized that the issue is not about how women dress but rather how men perceive them. He said, ‘Yeh ladkiyon ka chakkar nahi hai yeh ladko ka chakkar hai. Jis hisaab se ladke ladkiyon ko dekhte hai, aapki behene, aapki biwio ko, aapki maao ko. Woh mujhe accha nahi lagta, I don’t want them to go through this’ (This is not about girls, this is about boys. The way boys look at girls, at your sisters, your wives, your mothers. I don’t like it, I don’t want them to go through this).

Salman further added that he ensures men who stare at heroines are not given the chance to do so while making films. Salman’s approach highlights the importance of women’s comfort and their right to dress in a way that makes them feel comfortable and safe.