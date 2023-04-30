Salman Khan respons to death threats

Over the last few months, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan has received not one, but several death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. As a result, Mumbai Police provided the actor with Y+ category security, and he also purchased a bulletproof SUV for himself.In a recent interview, the actor discussed how his life has changed since he began receiving death threats from gangsters, as well as what he is doing to deal with it. Salman said on India TV channel Aap ki Adalat, Security is better than insecurity. Yes, there is security. It is no longer possible to ride a bicycle on the road and travel alone. Furthermore, I now have the issue that when I am in traffic, there is so much security, vehicles causing inconvenience to other people. They also look at me. And my pathetic fans. There is a serious threat, which is why security is in place.

A minor was arrested a few days ago by Mumbai Police for allegedly threatening to kill Salman over the phone. On April 10, a threat call was made to the Mumbai Police control room, according to the police. The caller, identified as Rockey Bhai from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, claimed to be a Gau Rakshak (cow vigilante). On April 30, the caller threatened to “eliminate” Salman Khan.