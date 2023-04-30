‘The Kerala Story’ taking up Sangh Parivar propaganda says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the makers of the film ‘The Kerala Story’ on Sunday, saying they were promoting Sangh Parivar propaganda by portraying the state as a hotbed of religious extremism by bringing up the issue of ‘love jihad,’ a concept rejected by courts, investigation agencies, and even the Union Home Ministry.According to Vijayan, the trailer for the Hindi film appears to be “deliberately produced” with the alleged goal of creating communal polarisation and spreading hate propaganda against the state.

He claimed that, despite the fact that the issue of ‘love jihad’ had been rejected by investigation agencies, courts, and the MHA, it was being raised in relation to Kerala as the main premise of the film in order to humiliate the state in front of the world.In a statement, the CM stated that such propaganda films, as well as the alienation of Muslims depicted in them, should be viewed in the context of the Sangh Parivar’s efforts to gain political advantage in Kerala.He also accused the Sangh Parivar of attempting to sever the state’s religious harmony by “sowing the poisonous seeds of communalism.”