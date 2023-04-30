US Woman Assaults Airport Staff Over Apple Juice Confiscation

According to recent reports from the Independent, a woman in the United States was arrested after she attacked three airport officials when they took away her apple juice. The incident occurred at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on April 25 when 19-year-old Makiah Coleman was passing through security. The court records state that Ms Coleman became irritated when the TSA officials took away her apple juice during the security check. It is worth noting that carrying liquids in large quantities is not permitted in flights. Ms Coleman attempted to retrieve the juice from a trash bin, but a TSA officer intervened, which led her to shout and cause a scene.

According to the outlet, the situation escalated, and Ms Coleman got into a physical fight with other TSA agents. She bit one agent, elbowed and struck another in the head, and grabbed the ponytail of a third. Phoenix police arrived on the scene and arrested her shortly thereafter. Ms Coleman is currently being held on a $4,500 bond and is charged with several misdemeanor assault charges, one count of criminal damage, and a low-level felony count of aggravated assault.

Two TSA agents were taken to the hospital to be treated for undisclosed injuries but were later discharged. TSA Administrator David Pekoske released a statement, condemning the incident and calling it an ‘unprovoked and brazen physical attack against our employees,’ adding that ‘due to the actions of this traveler, this situation resulted in injuries to three of our TSA officers and inconvenienced approximately 450 travelers who TSA redirected to a nearby checkpoint for security screening.’