Wrestlers criticize Brij Bhushan for spreading unfounded allegations and misleading the public

Top Indian wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshee Malik have spoken out against the chief of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, for misleading the public and deflecting the real issue. The allegation that the ongoing protests are aimed at avoiding nationals is baseless and false, as clarified by Vinesh Phogat during a press conference. Phogat further stated, ‘This is not about nationals, it is about sexual harassment. Sports is different from it. You are facing allegations, you should answer those questions.’

The Delhi Police have registered two FIRs against BJP MP Singh on allegations of sexual harassment made by seven women wrestlers. The first FIR was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relates to allegations made by a minor wrestler. The second FIR was related to outraging the modesty of women.

Several renowned wrestlers who have brought pride to the country from international competitions are continuing their protest at Jantar Mantar. They are demanding that the government release the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges against Singh. They have also stated that they will not leave the protest site until Singh is arrested. The wrestlers are resolute in their demand for justice and transparency, as they seek accountability and a safe environment for athletes in the sport.