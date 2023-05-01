Admire other people’s virtues, says PM in “Mann ki Baat”

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that people should emulate the positive traits in others, whether they are friends or foes, and learn from them. The Prime Minister, quoting his mentor Laxmanrao Inamdar, said: “We should worship the qualities of others, no matter who is face to face with you, be it your compatriot, be it your opponent, we should try to know about their good qualities and learn from them.” This was in the 100th episode of the video-added radio programme “Mann Ki Baat.”The PM continued by saying that the programme provided him with a means of staying in touch with people’s emotions and of filling a “emptiness” that had arisen since he moved from Gujarat to Delhi with a new responsibility in 2014.

The PM declared, “Mann Ki Baat is not a programme for me; it is a matter of faith, worshipping God as represented by Janata-janardan. The PM also cited Audrey Azoulay, director general of UNESCO, who wished him on the occasion of the 100th episode of “Maan Ki Baat” via audio message. She requested India’s initiative on population and placing “culture and education” at the top of the international agenda during the G-20 in an audio message that was flashed during the programme.