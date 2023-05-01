City intimation slips for NEET UG exam released, admit cards soon

The city notification slip for the National Eligibility Completion Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) 2023 was made public by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday. On May 7, the NEET-UG 2023 test will be given. It will take place from 2 pm to 5:20 pm, according to officials.

According to officials, the single national-level undergraduate medical entrance exam will be administered at various centres spread across 499 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Please note that this is not the admit card for NEET (UG) – 2023, candidates. To help the candidates, this is preliminary information regarding the selection of the municipality where the examination centre will be situated.

According to a public notice released by the National Testing Agency, the admit card for NEET (UG) – 2023 will be released later. In 13 languages, the test will be given in pen-and-paper format at various testing locations throughout the nation. On the official NTA NEET website, neet.nta.nic.in, registered candidates will be able to view the city where their examination centres will be located.