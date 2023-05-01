Ludhiana gas leak: Decontamination efforts continue throughout the night

A section of the Giaspura neighbourhood in Punjab’s Ludhiana, where 11 people allegedly died after inhaling toxic gas, remained cordoned off on Monday, while district officials said the affected area underwent a night-long decontamination process. The Punjab Pollution Control Board’s teams investigated what caused the buildup of hydrogen sulphide in the sewer, which may have contributed to the tragedy, officials said, adding that the poisonous gas is no longer detectable in the air. On Sunday, eleven people died after allegedly inhaling toxic gas in the city’s densely populated Giaspura neighbourhood, with high levels of Hydrogen sulphide detected in the air and authorities suspecting it came from a sewer. Four more people who became ill are being treated in a hospital.

A magisterial inquiry into the incident has already been ordered, and the police have filed a FIR against unknown individuals.