Man continues his date after fatally shooting fraud parking attendant in Houston, US

A man allegedly shot and killed a fake parking attendant who scammed him out of $40 in parking fees while on a date in Houston, United States. The accused man has been identified as 29-year-old Erick Aguirre, who appeared in court on murder charges.

According to the Houston Police Department, on April 11, Aguirre and his date parked near a burger spot where they were told by a fake parking attendant that it would cost $20 each. Aguirre paid $40 but was later informed that the attendant did not work for the restaurant.

A witness saw Aguirre get into his car, grab a gun and run after the victim who was out of his view. The witness heard a gunshot and saw Aguirre walking back to his car with the gun in his hand. Nix was found bleeding in the street and later died in the hospital.

Aguirre left the scene, put the gun back in his car, and returned to his date. He told her that he had only scared the man and everything was fine. The woman said she had no knowledge of the shooting and did not witness anything herself.

Aguirre is currently being held on a $200,000 bond and has not entered a plea.