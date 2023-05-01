Man throws mobile phone towards PM Modi during road show in Bengaluru; ‘No ill intentions’: Says police

Mysuru: Following the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in the poll-bound Karnataka’s Mysuru, police said that they have located the person who threw the phone on the vehicle and stated that the person had ‘no ill intentions’ behind it. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), law and Order, Alok Kumar said that the phone belonged to a Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) worker and PM Modi was under the protection of the Special Protection Group (SPG).

‘The person who threw the phone on the vehicle of PM had no ill intention and was thrown in excitement. The Prime Minister was under the protection of SPG. The phone belongs to a BJP worker. We have traced the person, the phone was handed over to the person by the SPG’, said Alok Kumar. Meanwhile, the person who threw the phone during PM Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Mysuru’s KR Circle has been called to record a statement tomorrow morning, added the ADGP law and order.

As per the visuals, the phone can be seen being thrown towards the Prime Minister’s vehicle. However, the Prime Minister narrowly escaped any mishap. Meanwhile, a large number of people and BJP supporters had gathered on both sides of the road to greet the Prime Minister during the roadshow. PM Modi was on a specially designed vehicle and reciprocated the greetings by waving to people. People also showered flowers and waved BJP flags along the route as an expression of support.

The Prime Minister has hit the ground to campaign for the BJP in the last leg of the campaigning, in which he is conducting a number of poll rallies and roadshows. The Assembly elections will be held in Karnataka on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.