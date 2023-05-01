MasterChef Australia judge, celebrated chef and author Jock Zonfrillo passes away at 46

Jock Zonfrillo, a celebrated chef, author, and judge on the TV show MasterChef Australia, passed away in Melbourne at the age of 46.

The news was confirmed by MasterChef Australia and Zonfrillo’s family on Monday. The show’s new season was scheduled to air on Monday night, but Network 10 decided to postpone it as a mark of respect. Zonfrillo’s family issued a statement expressing their devastation at his sudden loss and asked everyone who knew him to keep him in their hearts.

Several MasterChef contestants and chefs paid tribute to Zonfrillo on social media. Zonfrillo was born in Glasgow to an Italian father and Scottish mother. He owned and ran several well-known restaurants in Sydney and Adelaide before joining MasterChef as a judge in 2019.