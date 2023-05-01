Uzbekistan voters approve changes in constitution letting President Mirziyoyev to stay in power till 2040

The people of Uzbekistan have given their approval for a constitutional change that will allow President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to extend his stay in power until 2040. The recent election, however, has been criticized by international observers as flawed and tightly controlled. The preliminary results reveal that 90.21% of voters approved the constitutional changes and that the voter turnout was 84.54%.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) election observers stated that the vote lacked meaningful opposition and was not truly representative. Mirziyoyev became president in 2016 after the death of dictator Islam Karimov. The proposed reforms will extend presidential terms from five to seven years, allowing Mirziyoyev to serve two more terms.

OSCE described the constitutional referendum as technically well prepared and widely promoted to enhance various rights and freedoms. However, they noted that the vote was conducted in an environment that did not have genuine political pluralism and competition.

Critics of the Uzbekistan government maintain that the country remains authoritarian. Mirziyoyev claims that the overhaul will improve governance and the quality of life for citizens. But it is evident that he will be the one who benefits the most from these changes.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan’s neighboring country, was the first to congratulate Mirziyoyev on his successful constitutional changes. Tokayev stated that the results showed ‘trust’ and ‘firm support from the Uzbek nation.’ Mirziyoyev has presented himself as Karimov’s modern successor and had served 13 years as a loyal prime minister under Karimov’s brutal rule.