Garmin launches new smartwatch series in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Garmin launched a series of new smartwatches in India. The models released include the Garmin Forerunner 965, the Garmin Forerunner 265 Music, and the Garmin Forerunner 265S Music.

Garmin Forerunner 265 Music and the Garmin Forerunner 265S Music are priced at Rs. 50,490 in India. The former is offered in Aqua, Black, and Whitestone colours, while the latter is available in Black and Pink colours. The Garmin Forerunner 965 is priced at Rs. 67,490 and is offered in Amp Yellow, Black, and Whitestone colours. These smartwatches have been available for purchase through both online and offline channels, like Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Garmin Brand Store & Garmin Shopping Shop, Croma stores, among others.

Also Read: WhatsApp bans more than 4.7 million accounts in India in March

Garmin Forerunner 965 specifications: The smartwatch features a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 DX protection. It has a circular shaped dial. This smartwatch offers the longest battery life among other similar wearables with AMOLED screens. In smartwatch mode, it is said to offer up to 23 days of battery life, whereas, in GPS mode, it is expected to offer up to 31 days of battery life.

It supports heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level determination, sleep monitoring as well as a menstrual cycle tracker.

Garmin Forerunner 265 Music, Garmin Forerunner 265S Music specifications:

Both Forerunner 265 Music and Forerunner 265S Music feature similar key specifications. The watches have a 1.1-inch AMOLED display each with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Forerunner 265 is said to offer a battery life of up to 13 days on smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours on GPS mode. The Forerunner 265S Music model on the other hand is claimed to offer up to 15 days of battery life on smartwatch mode and 24 hours on GPS mode. Both watches come with 5 ATM ratings.