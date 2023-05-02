GST collection touch all-time high in April

New Delhi: The goods and services tax (GST) revenue collection touched an all-time high in April. The total GST collection reached Rs 1.87 lakh crore in last month. The previous high collection of Rs 1.68 lakh crore was in April 2022. As per data released by the Union Finance Ministry, last month’s gross GST collection was more than the previous highest in April 2022 by Rs 19,495 crore – or 12% higher than the GST collection year-on-year.

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of April 2023 is Rs 1,87,035 crore of which CGST is Rs 38,440 crore, SGST is Rs 47,412 crore, IGST is Rs 89,158 crore (including Rs 34,972 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 12,025 crore.

Also Read: Union government reduces windfall tax on domestic crude oil

The centre collected Rs 68,228 crore on April 20 – the highest-ever single-day collection. As per the data, GST collection increased by more than 10 per cent every month since January 2023.