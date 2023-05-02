 IPL 2023: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir fined 100% of match fees

For violating the Code of Conduct during Monday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, cricketers Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fees. During the match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, the Royal Challengers Bangalore batter and the Lucknow Super Giants Team mentor admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct. Naveen-ul-Haq, an LSG bowler, was also fined 50% of his match fee for transgressing the code of conduct. In accordance with Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct, Naveen-ul-Haq admitted to the Level 1 offence. In an unsuccessful attempt to lead his team to victory, KL Rahul batted through a leg injury as RCB bowled LSG out for 108 after scoring 126/9 in 20 overs. During the Lucknow innings, Kohli had made his customary combative gestures to mark the removal of wickets. The two shook hands after the game, and everything appeared to be fine.