Kerala’s CM criticizes PM Modi, advises against boasting about a single Vande Bharat train

During his recent visit to Kerala to flag off the state’s first Vande Bharat Express, Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced criticism from Kerala’s Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan. The Kerala CM accused PM Modi of boasting about just one Vande Bharat train while ignoring the state’s needs in other developmental projects.

‘In nine years, Kerala was given just two new trains,’ said Pinarayi, adding that despite the Centre promising several projects, including an AIIMS, a railway medical college, a coach factory, and the Sabari rail route, they remained as unfulfilled dream projects.

While acknowledging the importance of the Vande Bharat train, Pinarayi questioned the Prime Minister’s emphasis on it and stated, ‘It is a good thing, but that does not cover for repeatedly ignoring our other needs… is boasting about one Vande Bharat train enough?’

This statement reflects the CM’s dissatisfaction with the Centre’s lack of attention to the state’s development needs, and his call for more balanced consideration of Kerala’s requirements.