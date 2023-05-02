Kochi airport confiscates gold worth Rs 53 lakh

On Tuesday, the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs Department prevented an attempt to smuggle gold worth Rs 53 lakh through Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery. The officials stopped a passenger arriving from Sharjah on flight number G9 424, who was carrying 1250 grams of studded gold ornaments and one gold coin of 10 grams at the green channel.

The interception was made following a tip-off received by the officials. ‘The passenger’s baggage was checked, and gold was found in the form of studded ornaments and a coin. The total weight of the gold seized is 1260 grams,’ a Customs official said.

Further investigations are currently underway, according to official sources. This incident highlights the continued efforts of officials to crack down on illegal activities at the airport.