Kohli and Gambhir Fined Entire Match Fees for Altercation in IPL 2023

Former Indian cricketers and IPL teammates Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have been fined their full match fees after an altercation during an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow. RCB, led by Kohli, had lost to LSG last month, but successfully defended 126/9 in the recent match. During the game, Kohli appeared to exchange words with LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq and was later confronted by Gambhir. The conversation between the two former teammates, who had a similar altercation during a 2013 IPL match, escalated and had to be separated by teammates. Gambhir was fined 100% of his match fee, while Kohli and Naveen were fined similar amounts for their roles in the altercation.

According to a statement by the organisers, both Kohli and Gambhir admitted to their offense. LSG captain K L Rahul hurt his hip while fielding and could not open the innings. He came out to bat at No. 11 but could not score off the three deliveries he faced in the penultimate over of the match. LSG stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya said, ‘He pulled his hip flexor, I guess. I do not know how bad it is. The medical team will assess it.’