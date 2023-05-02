Music maestro AR Rahman’s live concert abruptly stopped by Pune police

AR Rahman, the renowned Indian music composer and Oscar winner, had his live concert in Pune interrupted by the police after it crossed the 10 pm deadline. During the performance, a police officer went on stage and asked Rahman and the other musicians to stop playing. The Pune Police later issued a statement explaining that Rahman’s concert exceeded the 10 pm deadline and violated a Supreme Court order banning loud music in open spaces in Pune after 10 pm.

The concert was organised by Feeding Smiles and 2BHK at The Mills on Raja Bahadur Mill Road, and the owner of 2BHK, Heramb Shelk, later clarified that they had no intention of breaking the law and had organised the event to uplift the city’s happiness index. If the police had asked them to stop the event without going on stage, they would have complied immediately. No case has been registered in connection with the incident, according to a senior police official.

AR Rahman thanked the people of Pune for their support and acknowledged the rollercoaster concert on Twitter. While Rahman has not commented on the incident, his close aide expressed disappointment and suggested that the police should have talked to the organisers before interrupting the performance.

Fans also reacted to the incident on social media. Some expressed disappointment with the police’s actions, stating that Rahman should not have been treated this way as an artist of his stature, while others defended the police’s actions, citing the 10 pm cutoff rule and the lack of darkness as reasons for the concert starting late.

The incident has highlighted the tension between enforcing noise pollution regulations and supporting cultural events, as well as the importance of communication and collaboration between event organisers and law enforcement agencies.